Updated: Judge Koen recuses himself from Zuma trial

Ingrid Oellermann

The burning question of whether state advocate Billy Downer SC should continue to prosecute former president Jacob Zuma is now in the hands of new presiding judge Nkosinathi Chili.

The trial is set to resume on April 17.

Explaining his decision yesterday to recuse himself from the trial in which Zuma and his co-accused, French firm Thales, are charged with fraud, corruption and money laundering, judge Piet Koen said the “strong views” he expressed during previous litigation, including those relating to the issues arising in the pending private prosecution case against News24 journalist Karyn Maughn and Downer over the alleged leaking of Zuma’s “confidential” medical information, required that he do so.

“It is what the administration of justice, the requirements of the Constitution and my conscience dictate. No reasonable negative inferences as to whether the trial is constitutionally fair, should be allowed to arise,” said Koen.

He said Zuma has argued that “it is not enough for a judge to be just in his judgment: he should strive to make the parties and the community feel that he is just; he owes this to himself, to the law and to the position he holds”.

That submission is correct. The judicial process must be protected against any reasonable taint of suspicion so that the public and litigants may have the highest confidence in the integrity and fairness of the courts.

Judge Koen says his independence would have been contested in future

Judge Koen said in the light of the past litigation, the issue of his independence and whether he should recuse himself was an issue that would be contested, “if not now, then certainly in the future”.

He said in his view the proceedings to date were “beyond criticism or reproach” with the Constitutional Court having pronounced on the most recent application for leave to appeal, and the matter was now ready to proceed on its merits.

“Whether this is to be with Downer as the prosecutor leading the evidence on the merits, must be determined by a judge who cannot reasonably be accused of having previously expressed any conclusions or views on matters that will arise for decision,” said Judge Koen.

The judge said he was alive to the fact that Zuma’s application to appeal his main judgment (in which he found that the 14 grounds raised by Zuma’s legal team did not point to lack of independence or objectivity by Downer which would justify his removal as prosecutor) has been dismissed by the Constitutional Court “possibly indicating “tacit approval” by the apex court of his views.

However, he added that this was not necessarily the case as detailed reasons for refusing leave to appeal were not provided.

Reasonably construed, my findings indicate that I have favoured a particular interpretation of these factual issues, and point to a reasonable and inevitable apprehension that if they are presented again, they will be decided by me in a similar fashion.

Judge Koen said irrespective of the outcome of the private prosecution, the fact that Downer is being privately prosecuted will require a determination of whether he should remain as the prosecutor in Zuma’s trial.

This issue was not only important for Zuma, but would also affect public confidence in the judiciary, the NPA and general administration of justice.

He added that the mere fact that a private prosecution was being pursued against a prosecutor in a pending trial was “a matter of considerable concern” and might strongly suggest he should be removed as prosecutor, though not necessarily so.

He said the choice of counsel for both a litigant and the NPA was a very important consideration, and the choice of a particular counsel may be vitally important for a number of reasons.

These might include the complexity of a case, and that the prosecutor had particular skills or attributes to deal with a particular type of prosecution or has “invaluable institutional knowledge of the circumstances and facts” giving rise to a prosecution.

He noted that “whatever the considerations might be” in the present case the state has persisted with its choice of Downer as lead prosecutor notwithstanding the various attacks on him, and resultant delays in the trial.

Zuma Foundation welcomes Judge Koen’s decision

Meanwhile, the Citizen reported that the Jacob Zuma Foundation has welcomed the decision by judge Koen to recuse himself, saying the judge made a “very sober decision”.

Spokesperson for the foundation, Mzwanele Manyi, said judge Koen made the right decision by removing himself from the trial in order to ensure its impartiality.

“We are elated with this kind of decision by the judge. This is a very sober decision and this is a judge that wants to make sure that the entire process is within the realm of constitutionality. [And that] the entire process is beyond reproach and seen to be objective and fair,” Manyi told Newzroom Afrika.

He said Zuma was also hoping that the NPA would remove Downer from the matter. Manyi said: “We hope that all the motivation that the judge has used, the NPA should use the exact same motivation to say: ‘advocate Downer cannot be perceived to be free and fair and prosecuting objectively as it were’. If the judge can make that kind of call on almost the same kind of issues; why is it difficult for the NPA to do exactly the same?”