Updated: Killer cop gets 30 years in prison

Lethiwe Makhanya

A 27-year-old police officer was on Monday sentenced to 30 years’ imprisonment for killing his fiancée because he believed she was having an affair, and for killing his friend earlier this month.

Lindokuhle Sikhakhane from Pomeroy, who was a constable stationed at the Bishopstowe Police Station, was sentenced by the Pietermaritzburg high court on Monday, after he pleaded guilty to both murders.

In his guilty plea he admitted that he shot and killed his friend, Sandile Percival Nene (28), from Imbali on January 6 and his fiancée, Samkelisiwe Mtshali (22), on January 8.

Skhakhane’s guilty plea

He said in his plea that Mtshali told him she was going to her parental home in Nquthu because she was not feeling well, but when he tried to call her a few hours afterwards, she did not answer and he became worried.

He then called his friend to take him to Nquthu. They agreed that Sikhakhane would fill up the car with the petrol and pay Nene R3 000.

Along the way Nene complained that the trip was a long distance and Sikhakhane needed to add R2 000 to the initial agreed hire amount of R3 000

The men argued and Sikhakhane became angry that Nene was deviating from the original agreement. He said Nene told him to stop the vehicle so that he could relieve himself.

“Nene alighted from the vehicle and came to the driver’s side.”

Sikhakhane added that Nene began shooting at him so he got out of the vehicle and returned fire. After he killed Nene, he drove to Nquthu.

He said he continued to call his fiancée but she never answered. He then decided to call his “sister-in-law” (Sne Mtshali) and informed her about what was happening. She also tried to call her sister, in vain.

Sikhakhane then received a text message from his fiancée saying she did not want to talk to him and he forwarded the message to the sister.

The court was told by his attorney, “He started to get suspicious that the reason why his fiancée [Mtshali] was not answering his call was because she was cheating on him and was with another man.

“Sne informed the accused that she also shared the same view. He decided to text Mtshali back and informed her that he was on his way to her home in Nquthu.

Mtshali then called back and asked him not to go to her homestead. She said the reason she was not taking his call was because she was angry that he impregnated her.

During the call, Sikhakhane heard a man’s voice in the background which confirmed his suspicions that she was with another man which angered him, he told the court.

He said he called a number he had previously found on his fiancée’s cell phone and a man picked up the phone.

The man told him he was in a love relationship with his fiancée and that he had been with her on January 6.

The man also apologised for being in a relationship with her. Sikhakhane said he drove to her home in Nquthu and confirmed that she did not sleep at home on January 6.

He confronted Mtshali who denied cheating on him.

He said she agreed to meet him in Dundee on January 8, to travel back to Pietermaritzburg. On that day, they argued in the car. He parked under a tree and questioned her about her pregnancy.

She denied cheating on him. He wanted to check her phone messages but she would not let him.

He then killed her and drove home and told his mother what he had done.

Families not happy with Skhakhane’s sentence

Mtshali’s family members said they were not happy with the sentence especially because what was said in court was untrue.

“He did not speak the truth when he was confessing. We are also not happy with the sentence he got because nothing will ever replace Samke’s life,” said a family member.

Nene’s uncle said his nephew never even owned a gun.