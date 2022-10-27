Updated | Massive hailstorm wreaks havoc in parts of KwaZulu-Natal

Witness Reporter

As parts of KZN experienced a massive hailstorm on Tuesday evening, the SA Weather Office has warned of more severe storms for Thursday.

Residents took to social media to share pictures of huge hailstones on Tuesday.

Resident Janine O’Neill said she has lived in the Midlands since 2008 and had never seen hail that big before.

“The hail damaged quite a few cars in the parking lot. My backlight was also broken and it damaged my pot plants, luckily, we didn’t lose any windows,” said O’Neill.

O’Neill shared pictures of the hailstones, some as big as an egg. After freezing and measuring the hailstones, O’Neill said they were over six centimetres in diameter.

Commenting on a post on the Nottingham Road/ Rosetta/ Mooi River Facebook page, Lee Nieuwoudt said she was caught in the storm on her way home and her car was covered in dents.

ALSO READ | Update: Severe thunderstorm warning for parts of KZN

Weather expert Dr Angelo Hoorn, who runs the Severe Weather and Information Centre (Swaicsa) Facebook group, said on Wednesday’s severe weather over KZN affected mostly the southern parts of KZN.

“I did issue severe weather warnings, including hail for the southern and eastern parts of KZN, to my KZN weather WhatsApp group at 12.37 pm.

Some of the storms developed overshooting tops. An overshooting top (or penetrating top) is a dome-like protrusion shooting out of the top of the anvil of a thunderstorm and into the lower stratosphere.

“When an overshooting top is present for 10 minutes or longer, it is a strong indication that the storm is severe. “Some of these overshooting tops lasted for more than 30 minutes.

When an overshooting tops lasts more than 30 minutes, it’s usually an indication that a far more dangerous thunderstorm, known as a supercell, may have developed. Some of my members who live in Howick and Dargle [areas that were severely affected by hail] reported rotation [clockwise spinning] of the clouds over their areas when the storms hit, which suggests that a supercell development occured

He said large hail of up to seven centimetres in diameter was observed and reported over parts of southern KZN on Wednesday afternoon.

“Hailstones are formed when raindrops are carried upward by thunderstorm updrafts into extremely cold areas of the atmosphere and freeze.

“Hailstones then grow by colliding with liquid water drops that freeze onto the hailstone’s surface.” Asked if the KZN Midlands area would see more severe storms this summer, he said: “What happened in KZN in April is not a matter of if it will happen again, but when. The public needs to become more aware of the weather and remain vigilant.”

ALSO READ | WATCH | Unexpected hail storm for Pietermaritzburg, KZN

Speaking to The Witness, South African Weather services (SAWS) weather forecaster Odirile Modipa said people should take caution at all times during severe thunderstorms.

Tips on how to stay safe during severe thunderstorms:

1. Be cautious.

2. Avoid travelling on bridges and roads in low-lying areas, as they might be susceptible to flooding and there may be sinkholes.

3. Avoid outdoor activities as wind and flooding may result in injuries.

4. Avoid being in an open area as there may be flying debris from the storm.

5. Stay indoors, well-clear from windows, shelter your pets and cover your vehicles.

Meanwhile, the SAWS issued a warning for scattered thunderstorms expected across KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday afternoon.

The warning applies to the following areas: Abaqulusi, Alfred Duma — Indaka, Alfred Duma — Ladysmith, Dannhauser, Dr N. Dlamini-Zuma — Underberg, eDumbe, eMadlangeni, Endumeni, eThekwini, Greater Kokstad, Impendle, Ingwe, Inkosi Langalibalele — Estcourt, Inkosi Langalibalele — Sobabili, KwaDukuza, Mandeni, Maphumulo, Mkhambathini, Mpofana — Giants Castle, Mpofana — Mooi River, Msinga, Mthonjaneni, Ndwedwe, Newcastle, Nkandla, Nquthu, Okhahlamba, Ray Nkonyeni, Richmond, Msunduzi, Ubuhlebezwe, Ulundi, Umdoni, uMlalazi, uMngeni, uMshwathi, uMuziwabantu, Umvoti, Umzimkhulu, Umzumbe.