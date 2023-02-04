Updated: Murder suspects crashed hijacked car at high speed on N3

Lethiwe Makhanya

The family of a man who was shot and killed in Eastwood during a hijacking incident on Thursday evening is seeking answers as to why he was killed.

Bayanda Ndlovu (26) and a 35-year-old man who is yet to be identified, were sitting in a black Audi A3 belonging to the unidentified man, on Starling Road, when two unknown men fired shots at them.

Ndlovu died on arrival at the hospital while the other man died at the scene.

The suspects then stole the Audi and drove off. They were later involved in a crash on the N3 while driving the hijacked vehicle.

Phumzile Mafu Ndlovu, a member of Bayanda’s family, told Weekend Witness that they want answers as to why their child was killed.

She said the incident took place in front of their house but they were not at home when it happened.

“When I was coming back from work, I noticed a group of people and I saw my neighbour crying.

“When I asked what happened she told me that Bayanda had been shot.

“They took him to hospital and we followed in another car but, unfortunately, when we got there he died,” she said. Mafu said they still can’t believe that Ndlovu is gone. She said he was a good child who never bothered anyone.

That was his usual spot where he used to relax with his friends. They would park and wash their cars and hang out as friends. Nothing like this has ever happened here.

“We have been seeing these things on the news but never thought that it could happen to us. “It is shocking because this is the safest road in the area.”

She said what makes it more painful is that Ndlovu was their only child. His brother died a few years ago. She said he was a great help to the family and always put his family first.

He was a quiet child who never bothered anyone.

“This incident has left us traumatised, especially because it happened in front of our home. We want to know why he was killed.”

Shaheen Suileman, of Magma Security and Investigations, who was part of the search for the suspects along with the police, told Weekend Witness they were notified about the incident after the hijacked car caused an accident on the N3.

He said the alleged murderers were driving recklessly on the freeway and shooting at truck drivers to give way to them.

They were then involved in a crash on the N3, near Market Road in Pietermaritzburg.

“They were trying to shoot their way off the N3 and they eventually caused an accident. “The suspects then ran into the bush and tried to get away.

“We were notified and when we got to the scene, we managed to arrest one suspect. We also recovered two firearms,” he said.

Mountain Rise police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Pancheal Singh, confirmed the incident. He said the incident took place at around 6.15 pm.

“Both the deceased were sitting in a black Audi A3, when two unknown men shot them in the back of their heads. They then removed them from the vehicle and drove off with the vehicle.

“A 35-year-old died at the scene. He was found lying on his back on the road, unresponsive. A 26-year-old man was taken to hospital where he later died,” he confirmed.

“A task team was then put together and one suspect, aged 29, was arrested. Two firearms and live ammunition were found in his possession.”

Singh said he is expected to appear in court on Monday.