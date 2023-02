Londiwe Xulu

Pietermaritzburg parents whose children were involved in an accident on Friday morning are outraged that the taxi driver transporting their children did not have a driver’s licence.

The driver was transporting 15 pupils to schools around Imbali when he was involved in a head-on collision with another taxi on Willowfontain Road. It is alleged the driver was driving at a high speed and lost control of the vehicle when he was trying to avoid a pothole.

Several pupils were rushed to nearby hospitals and the Imbalenhle Clinic with minor and moderate injuries. The driver was also treated for minor injuries. Pietermaritzburg police spokesperson, Sergeant Sifiso Gwala, said the 41-year-old driver was arrested.

He was detained at Plessislaer Police Station pending investigations. He faces charges of negligent and reckless driving as well as driving without a valid licence

ALSO READ | Pupils injured in head-on collision on Willowfontain Road, Pietermaritzburg

One of the parents, who asked not to be named, said her child was taken to Imbalenhle Clinic because of minor scratches.

“The other parents and I were shocked when we heard about this accident and what was worse is that we do not know the driver.

“We were introduced to the owner of the taxi as the one who will be transporting our children to school. Even on the first day of school, it was the owner who took them to school,” said the parent.

She added they didn’t even know this driver or how long he had been transporting their children without their knowledge. “The children said he was speeding when he had this accident.

It’s concerning that our children were being transported by someone who didn’t even have a licence. After this, I will be looking for another driver to transport my child to school

Attempts to get comments from the owner of the taxi were unsuccessful. This week, the Parliament portfolio committee on Basic Education raised concerns about the continued lack of learner transport for qualifying pupils in the province.

ALSO READ | Murder suspects crash hijacked car on the N3

Chairperson of the committee, Bongiwe Mbinqo-Gigaba, said 1148 schools are on the waiting list for learner transport in the province, at the budgeted cost of R1,8 billion.