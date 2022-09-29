Updated | Shooter sparks panic at school

Sakhiseni Nxumalo

Pupils at a primary school in Pietermaritzburg were left shocked and traumatised on Wednesday after a man believed to be disturbed entered their school and fired blanks.

The man also apparently stabbed at least three people who tried to restrain him.

The incident took place at Alston Primary School in Greyling Street. It is alleged that the man approached a security guard employed at the school and assaulted him.

Armed with a screwdriver, he stabbed the guard before disarming him of his gas firearm.

The well-built man with dreadlocks then went into the school and started firing blanks, which sounded like real gunshots.

The incident took place just after 1 pm. At the time the children were waiting to be picked up from school.

Shaheen Suleiman, the Magma Security & Investigations owner, said he was contacted by a community member and went to the scene along with other security companies and the police. He said they then disarmed the man and he was arrested by the police.

When The Witness reached the scene, pupils and members of the public were gathered outside the school.

Videos showed terrified and crying children

Emergency service teams were seen assisting the injured. Several videos of the incident were also shared with The Witness.

In one of them, a group of pupils can be heard screaming and crying while gunshot sounds ring out. In the same video, pupils can be seen seated in a waiting area while a group of men try to take the firearm away from the man.

During the commotion, the man fires again, causing the group of people to disperse and flee for safety.

Pupils can be heard again screaming and crying, while others run for their life. In another video, the man can be seen attempting to remove a security officer’s firearm.

The security officer manages to gain control of it and then wrestles the man to the ground and handcuffs him.

A witness, who asked not to be named, said they were waiting outside the school when they heard gunshots. He said at first, he thought that the schoolteachers were being robbed.

There were scholar transport drivers and they were waiting to collect pupils. So I came back a few minutes later. When I returned, the guys were already inside and trying to stop the guy and take a gun from him. When I got here, pupils were screaming and I could hear gunshot sounds going on non-stop. Pupils were crying and I was also scared because I thought it was a real gun.

“When I found out that it was a gas gun, I was relieved. But still, the gunshot sounds were very loud and would cause anyone to become scared. Children don’t know the difference between a gas gun and a real gun, To have it discharged inside a school and in front of the pupils is madness,” he said.

According to one of the bystanders, the man allegedly stabbed the people who were trying to disarm him. The bystander said the man was strong and fought hard when community members tried to stop him.

“It’s very sad and I’m concerned about the children because they will be traumatised from now. Children were crying and some had their hands and fingers covering their ears. It’s a bizarre thing to happen and we wonder why he chose to go to the school and do something this crazy,” said a bystander.

Police had not commented by the time of publication