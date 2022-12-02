Updated | Waste-pickers want to return to New England dump site

Londiwe Xulu

Pietermaritzburg waste-pickers who were operating at the New England Road Landfill Site want to return after they were removed in August.

A group representing at least 500 waste-pickers marched to City Hall on Thursday to hand over their memorandum of demand to the mayor, Mzimkhulu Thebolla.

Speaking on behalf of the waste-pickers, Nonhlanhla Mhlophe said they were told to leave the landfill site when the City, together with law enforcement teams, were conducting an operation.

The operation was to remove those involved in criminal activities at the landfill site.

Mhlophe said when they were removed they were told to return the next day, but when they did they were chased away. Since then, they haven’t heard anything from the municipality and were still not being allowed inside.

We don’t have any other source of income other than recycling what we find at the landfill site. The past months have been difficult and we can’t support our families. We want the municipality to allow us back at the landfill site so we can continue making a living

She said when they noticed there were criminal activities at the site they immediately informed the municipality. They also asked the municipality to do an operation to rid the place of crime, she said.

“A lot of criminal activities were happening at the site including drugs. These were done by foreigners. We have been looking after the landfill site for the municipality and now they decided to chase us away like this,” said Mhlophe.

Waste-pickers ‘not allowed back yet’

She said if they are not allowed back, it will mean they won’t have money to enjoy Christmas with their children or have any money for next year’s school fees and uniforms. Thebolla, who received the memorandum, said they were willing to work with the waste-pickers to ensure recycling was done correctly.

He said at the moment no one is allowed inside the landfill site, but they are working on plans to assist the waste-pickers. “The City is aware that residents go to the landfill site to recycle in order to be able to put food on the table, that does not take away the dangers of being at the landfill site unauthourised.

“The City risked losing the landfill site licence if it failed to accordingly address challenges facing the New England Road Landfill Site,” said Thebolla.

Musa Chamane from groundWork said Msunduzi has had its fair share of administrative challenges, including a constantly burning landfill site that has led to litigation by the South African Human Rights Commission against them.

The litigation critiqued the operations at the landfill and contravening of the licence conditions which resulted in a number of waste-pickers who have lost their lives and some are paralysed due to uncontrolled heavy machinery.

“The council had been previously advised by the likes of groundWork and the uMgungundlovu District Municipality as well as waste-pickers themselves to say access control is needed at the site. GroundWork used to have meetings at the landfill with waste-pickers and officials, but it became more and more dangerous as armed gangs were visible at the site,” said Chamane.