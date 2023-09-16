Uproar over proposed headscarf ban

By Shorné Bennie

“We will be naked in public if we are not allowed to wear our scarves.”

These are the sentiments expressed by Muslim women nurses following the possible banning of headscarves from the nursing uniform.

A circular addressed to all provincial heads of the Department of Health (DoH), accompanied by an annexure listing the dress code for hospital staff, states that head scarves are not allowed to be worn while on duty.

The circular was issued in July this year; however, it has not been finalised yet.

Rahouda Khan, a theatre unit manager at Mediclinic Pietermaritzburg said that should the wearing of headscarves be banned for nurses; it will deter Muslim women from staying in or entering the profession.

I was one of the first nurses to start wearing a headscarf at Mediclinic. I requested permission and I was granted to wear it. I don’t know why (DoH) wants to pass this rule as the scarves we use are washed daily and we use a new [clean] one every day.

“I have seen many nurses wearing their scarves and some of them are not of the Muslim faith. During the Covid-19 pandemic, we used our scarves and others also preferred to use scarves to cover their heads.”

Khan said this proposed ban was imposing on religious beliefs.

“As Muslim women, the beliefs of our religion are to cover our heads. This will cause us to leave the profession. Covering our heads is [for] the pleasure of God, and so is the profession of nursing. If we don’t cover our heads, it is like we are naked,” she said.

“Not allowing us to wear a head covering is like stripping us [of our clothing],” said Khan.

According to the nursing director of the Islamic Medical Association of South Africa (Imasa), Honey Allee, the circular had not been well-thought out.

She said this was not the first time the issue of wearing headscarves has been raised.

The wearing of headscarves is not a new practice; many nurses and nuns have [long] used scarves and bonnets. We don’t see how it is an issue when the scarf is washed daily and tucked in when the nurses are wearing it,” she said.

“Nurses are up in arms over this circular. It also states that men who have moustaches must have it neatly trimmed [so that it] fits in the mask,” she said.

Hair longer than the shoulders should be tied and wigs or extensions must be able to fit in theatre cap. [But] no one uses a theatre cap in the wards or [at all times]. This was not well thought out at all.

“The DoH has made an oversight with this decision and we will not let it go. We have a right to practise our religious beliefs without impediment. Headscarves are our identity. It is absolutely disappointing that we are discussing this,” said Allee.

Local religious leader Mohammed Saeed said the Muslim community would definitely oppose the Health Ministry’s “discriminatory nurses’ dress code policy”.

“Denying nurses or any Muslim female for that matter the right to wear headscarves would definitely affect Muslim nurses as the covering of the hair is a command and instruction from Almighty God. To wear the headscarf is not a cultural dress and nor is it an optional piece of clothing but a compulsory cover in Islam,” said Saeed.

Furthermore, banning the headscarves while on duty raises concerns about religious freedom, inclusiveness, and institutional and organisational diversity which are all enshrined in the Bill of Rights of the South African Constitution

Saeed stressed the importance for the National Department of Health to revisit their proposed national nurses uniform policy dress code.

“It is essential for workplaces to take practical and constitutional measures towards promoting religious freedom, diversity, equality and inclusivity,” he said.

“No individual should be deprived from a career path due to religious beliefs, race, or dress code. If this dress code policy is not amended then this unreasonable policy could discourage females from choosing nursing as a career path.”

In an interview with eNCA, Imasa president Dr Irshad Moosa said that from his understanding, the circular is already effective from the date of issue.

However, the spokesperson for the DoH, Foster Mohale, said the policy has not been approved yet.

“We are awaiting the approval of the final draft and once approved by the Minister of Health, then will it be implemented. [The policy] does not only pertain to one religion, but to all religions and traditional practices.”

“Those who have concerns about the policy can appeal it by following the correct procedures.”