Van Reenen’s Pass to reopen shortly after six trucks torched

By Chris Ndaliso

The Van Reenen’s Pass will be reopened on Sunday morning after the road was closed following the torching of six trucks late Saturday, towards the early hours of Sunday morning.

According to reports, six trucks were set alight by a number of armed men who then fled the scene.

The N3 Toll Route was closed and northbound traffic heading to Johannesburg was stopped at Tugela Plaza, while southbound traffic heading to Durban was stacked at the top of Van Reenen’s Pass.

Clean-up and recovery operations commenced immediately after the fire was doused.

No injuries were reported during the fire.

The Road Freight Association chief executive, Gavin Kelly, said at this stage the motive for the attack is unknown.

Van Reenen police are investigating a case of malicious damage to property.

A large police deployment including the Public Order Policing Unit is monitoring the situation.

Kelly said the trucks were not looted which could be a sign that the incident was planned for a particular reason.

“The drivers were simply told to get out of the vehicles and the trucks were set alight. We are trying to find out who the operators (companies) are so that we can get a better understanding of the situation,” said Kelly.