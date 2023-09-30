Vaping in teens on the rise

By Nompilo Kunene

Pupils from high income schools are increasingly turning to vaping as a coping mechanism against stress.

This is according to a survey conducted by the University of Cape Town’s lung institute on over 6000 high school pupils.

It is believed that some parents are allegedly giving the vaping devices to their children because they believe it’s less harmful than smoking or taking drugs.

The study showed that Grade 12 pupils vape the most at 26,5%, followed by Grade 11 pupils at 17,4%, Grade 10s at 13%, Grade 9s at 10,8%, and Grade 8s vaping the least.

Vaping is the inhaling of a vapour created by an electronic cigarette (e-cigarette). It’s common among teenagers and young adults. E-cigarettes, or vape pens, heat a liquid until it becomes a vapour, which is inhaled.

The liquid, called e-liquid or vape juice, can contain nicotine or marijuana distillate or oil. E-cigarettes can be refillable or pre-filled with cartridges containing the e-liquid.

Professor Richard van Zyl-Smit, a consultant pulmonologist at UCT, said the data is some of the preliminary work they did earlier this year to try to understand how much of a problem vaping is amongst high school pupils.

We have extended this research now to many more schools across the country so we will have a greater idea of what percentage of high school pupils are vaping

He said for the study, they asked pupils questions like how soon in the day they start vaping.

“Twenty-five to 30% are vaping within half an hour to an hour of waking up which would suggest a significant nicotine addiction.

“We also asked, ‘can you get through a school day without vaping’ just to understand the kind of hold or burden that vaping has on these high school pupils,” he said.

Van Zyl-Smit said the common factor found for pupils starting to vape was “the cool factor”, and their need to participate in what everyone else was doing.

He said when pupils were asked why they continue vaping, stress, anxiety and coping were the most common responses.

“The problem with that is vaping can very quickly become addictive and very quickly becomes a habit…,” he said.

Van Zyl-Smit said while the numbers are alarming, it’s important to focus on and address what’s making pupils turn to vaping.

He said that the youth of today lack a certain degree of resilience as well as the ability, skills, and training to cope and manage stress.

“I think that’s a big challenge to the schools because they really need to be adding that in addition to everything else that they are teaching,” he said.

Regulation

“The issue in South Africa is that it’s a complete free-for-all. You can buy it on any food delivery service and they will deliver it to you. No ID is required.”

He said access to vaping devices needs to be restricted.

Misinformation

Van Zyl-Smit said the concept that vaping is safer than tobacco only applies to adults who are smokers. He said it has nothing to do with high school pupils. “Parents who go, ‘oh at least it’s not drugs. I’d much rather my child use a vaping product’, are completely misinformed and don’t understand the risks.

I’m in no way suggesting that vaping is as dangerous or more dangerous than heroin or cocaine, but certainly vaping amongst high school pupils is far more dangerous than breathing natural fresh air,” he said.

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), the health risks of vaping include:

· Addiction: E-cigarettes contain nicotine, a drug that’s highly addictive. You don’t have to vape every day to get addicted.

· Anxiety and depression: Nicotine makes anxiety and depression worse. It also affects memory, concentration, self-control, and attention, especially in developing brains.

· Becoming a smoker: Young people who vape are more likely to start smoking regular (tobacco) cigarettes and may be more likely to develop other addictions in the future.

· Impotence: There is some evidence that vaping can cause sexual dysfunction in men.

· Sleep problems.

· Exposure to cancer-causing chemicals.

· Chronic bronchitis.

· Lung damage that can be life-threatening.

· Other health effects are possible but are not yet known as vaping hasn’t been around for that long.