Vaping products price increase

By Shorné Bennie

Vapers are unhappy over the impending flat excise duty rate of R2,90 per millilitre for both nicotine and non-nicotine vaping liquids, which is set to take effect next month on June 1.

Some people said they will be returning to smoking or will not spend their money on vaping products at all.

Others said they welcome the increase as they believe vaping has worse effects on a person’s health than smoking cigarettes.

Aliya Moonilal, who vapes, said that she will probably return to smoking cigarettes.

I have been using vaping along with cigarettes so I can stop smoking. I was also saving money with vaping but with the increase I will not be able to.

Eshveer Ramprasad said the increase in both nicotine and non-nicotine vaping products will have a negative impact on sales.

“A lot of smokers, including me, will probably limit their use of vaping products and cigarettes or stop completely,” said Ramprasad.

Jessica Brown said she is glad that there is an increase in the price of vaping products. She said that multiple health articles have found that vaping is more dangerous than normal smoking.