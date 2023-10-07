Varsity College quiz whizz

By Chanel George

Two Pietermaritzburg Grade 10 general knowledge boffins will be competing against pupils from across the country to be crowned the “Smartest kid in the land”.

Zekhethelo Dladla, from Maritzburg College, and Micheal Brown, from Grace College, will go head-to-head against finalists from Gauteng, Nelson Mandela Bay and Cape Town in the final round of the IIE’s Varsity College National High Schools’ Quiz, taking place in Johannesburg next weekend.

While the rest of his age group is living in the era of Google and TikTok, Zekhethelo is no ordinary Gen Z.

He does not have TikTok or social media, he doesn’t watch much TV at home and does not own a cell phone.

Rather, Zekhethelo (16), from Table Mountain, enjoys absorbing knowledge from books.

He said due to his choices, he is usually not aware of the latest trends.

“Having no social media attachment leaves me with more time for family and friends,” said Dladla.

He said reading enables the mind to be more active and “actually picture what you are reading”.

“I play sports after school and on weekends, I go to my grandparents’ farm and spend some quality time with them,” said Dladla.

He said one of his favourite reads is RISE, The Siya Kolisi Story.

When asked what he loves about the quiz he replied, “I love the fact that I’m testing myself against the best of the best from different schools,”

Michael Brown (16) said he has competed in quizzes since primary school, but only in high school did he begin to take it seriously.

Michael competes in debating on different levels and also enjoys cycling.

“In terms of hobbies, I enjoy tinkering and electronics, as well as reading nonfiction, such as war history,” said Brown.

Michael, who is passionate about quizzes, said he is ecstatic about this opportunity to compete in the final round of the national quiz.

“I am looking forward to such an engaging competition,” he said.

The questions are administered digitally through the Kahoot App and challenge participants to answer questions on a wide range of topics, including science, general knowledge, entertainment,

geography, and history, in under 30 seconds.

The pupils expressed their excitement to represent KZN in the finals after the regional round, which was conducted at the IIE Varsity College Westville Campus.

On October 14, they will compete against six other contestants for the ultimate prize of R10 000 cash at

The IIE’s Varsity College Waterfall Campus.