Vehicles given to CPFs to fight crime

By Khethukuthula Xulu

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube handed over 95 vehicles to community policing forums (CPF) in KZN in efforts to strengthen a unified working relationship in the fight against crime ahead of the festive season.

The handover took place during the launch of the integrated festive season and safety month plan at Mpumalanga Stadium, in Hammarsdale near Durban, on Tuesday.

Premier Dube-Ncube unveiled 95 vehicles which were going to be used by the CPF and other safety structures in the province to make them agile and mobile in their fight against crime.

The premier was accompanied by Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane, Transport, Community Safety and Liaison MEC Sipho Hlomuka and eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda.

The theme for this year’s safety month is, “Leaving no one behind in our journey of building a crime-free KwaZulu-Natal”.

Dube-Ncube said the festive season was the busiest period of the year as schools close and many people go on holiday.

This increases movement, especially in KwaZulu-Natal, as holidaymakers descend on the province — with many returning home from other provinces to be with their families. Government is ready to welcome all our visitors with open arms, but will deal decisively with all criminal elements to ensure a peaceful festive season.

She thanked the security cluster for arrests related to drugs and murders in the past few months.

Mabutho Mtshali, the chairperson of the CPF board in the province, said, “We are so overwhelmed; we always are in desperate need for such resources.

“These vehicles will enable us to be able to work efficiently in protecting our communities.”

He said the provincial government should be applauded for the support it has shown the CPF bodies.

Mayor Kaunda said Durban was one of the cities that was visited the most this season. He urged residents to welcome visitors warmly.

He also added that the police were already visible and working hard in most parts of Durban to uproot criminal activity.

KZN police commissioner, Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, said he was grateful to the partnership with the CPF as the province was plagued by criminals who were violent and police were in constant battle with criminals.