Veld fire warning alert issued for KZN

By Witness Reporter

The South African Weather Service (Saws) issued a warning for veld fire conditions in parts of KwaZulu-Natal on Friday.

The weather office said windy, dry and hot conditions are expected over the western parts of KZN on Friday, with wind gusts of 25KT.

The Fire Danger Index (FDI) is above 75 over western parts of KZN.

“Conditions are favourable for development and rapid spread of fire, which may result in reduced visibility, damage to property, damage to vegetation, air and water pollution and loss of human and animal life.”

Areas that are expected to be affected include Abaqulusi, Alfred Duma – Indaka, Alfred Duma – Ladysmith, Dannhauser, eDumbe, eMadlangeni, Endumeni, Inkosi Langalibalele – Estcourt, Inkosi Langalibalele – Sobabili, Mpofana – Giants Castle, Mpofana – Mooi River, Msinga, Newcastle, Nquthu, Okhahlamba and uPhongolo.

Residents are urged not to make fires in open areas or leave fires unattended. Not to throw cigarette butts or bottles out of cars or in the open veld.

In the case of a large fire, residents are urged to report it immediately and move away from the area to allow professionals to deal with it. In cases where there is a shortage of water use sand to control the fire.