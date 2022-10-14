Verdict on Divesh Mootheram crimen injuria case to be delivered in January

Ingrid Oellermann

Judgment is due in January next year in the case of a magistrate charged with “impairing the dignity” of his boss by allegedly describing her as a “corrupt black b***ch”.

Divesh Mootheram, then a Pietermaritzburg district court magistrate, is alleged to have uttered these words about his chief magistrate, Mpho Evelyn Monyemore, to fellow magistrates on April 11, 2017 resulting in a charge of crimen injuria.

State advocate Frank van Heerden has urged Eastern Cape-based regional magistrate, Eric Vellam, to find Mootheram guilty, while defence advocate Shane Matthews argued that the state failed to prove its case on several grounds. Both handed up written legal submissions to the court.

Arguing for an acquittal, Matthews said the charge sheet was “fatally defective” in various respects. It does not reflect to whom the alleged words were uttered and “creates the impression” that they were uttered to Monyemore but the facts show Monyemore was not present and did not hear what was said, he argued.

Matthews said two magistrates who testified for the state that they heard the alleged utterances by Mootheram — Variksha Premrajh and Ashin Singh — said they never told Monyemore what was said, and a third, Bob Narayansamy, had refuted Monyemore’s own evidence that he was the person who had told her what was said.

In fact, the version of Narayansamy — who changed from initially being listed as a state witness to testifying for the defence — was that he didn’t even go to the magistrates’ tearoom that day, and this was borne out by CCTV footage, said Matthews.

“What the complainant (Monyemore) had therefore testified about was an alleged hearsay statement conveyed to her by Narayansamy which is not confirmed by him,” said Matthews.

The defence maintains the allegation against Mootheram is “fabricated” and only surfaced three months later after Mootheram reported Monyemore and magistrate Singh to the Magistrates Commission.

Matthews said Singh was an “appalling” witness and submitted that Premrajh had “tailored her evidence to suit the situation” changing her version as to precisely where she was when Mootheram allegedly uttered the words to her.

Matthews said the evidence of magistrate Stephen Collins (for the defence) showed the “absolute animosity that exists between Singh and to a certain extent Monyemore and the accused (Mootheram)”.

Describing Singh as an “appalling witness” Matthews said Singh “went all out to introduce inadmissible evidence solely aimed at destroying the dignity of not only the accused (Mootheram) but also his wife and a reporter from a newspaper,” prompting the prosecutor to object to his own witness’s evidence.

He further submitted that Singh had “clearly used the incident to launch an attack on some of his fellow magistrates”.

Matthews argued that the court was “confusing the crime of crimen injuria and criminal defamation” in this case.

Meanwhile, state advocate, Frank van Heerden, asked Vellam to convict Mootheram of crimen injuria. He said the state witnesses confirmed that Monyemore was not present when the alleged words were uttered but argued that it was clear from her evidence that she later became aware of the incident and the words uttered “and that she felt that her dignity was violated”.

Van Heerden cited examples of other cases where people were convicted of crimen injuria in matters where the complainants only afterwards became aware of their “activities”. Van Heerden submitted that all three state witnesses in the trial — Monyemore, Singh and Premrajh — had been credible witnesses whose evidence should be accepted.

He said Narayansamy was a “mendacious” witness, whose evidence could not be relied on and magistrate Collins’ testimony was “irrelevant”.