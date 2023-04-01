Veteran journalist commemorates Nelson Mandela’s 1961 speech

By Shorné Bennie

Legendary veteran journalist, Shan Pillay, on Friday revisited the Manaye Hall in Plessislaer, to commemorate the anniversary of watching Nelson Mandela deliver the last speech at the All-in African Conference in 1961 before his arrest the following year.

March 26 marked the 62nd anniversary of the historical event.

Pillay is one of the last living people who attended the conference.

Pillay told the Weekend Witness his writing and politics took him to the conference in 1961. He said that he was among 1 400 delegates from around the country who attended the historic meeting.

He recalled the adventures of the day that led him to sit in a front seat as Mandela delivered his final speech before his arrest.

“The conference was supposed to take place at the local health committee hall opposite Edendale Hospital.

“When I got to the hall, I saw a whole lot of people outside, I was told that the hall had been bugged and another venue had to be found.

“The closest hall that was found was the Arya Samaj Hall, (which is now the Manaye Hall) in Plessislaer.

We danced and sang as we walked from Edendale to the hall.”

We did not know who the keynote speaker was going to be, except that he was a big name and a lawyer from Johannesburg. I was then told; the keynote speaker had arrived at Dr Sililo’s place and I rushed there. When I got there, there were a whole lot of police officers, the security police and special branch, but no keynote speaker.I then rushed back to Plessislaer, where I found the hall was packed and there was no way to enter. I met a journalist who was a friend of mine, Creina Alcock.

“We went to the back of the hall where I found a window that was open. I pushed her through the window and she helped pull me up.

“When we got in, they thought that we were a part of the contingent from Johannesburg. We were able to find a place at the front and then there was singing and dancing. After midnight Nelson Mandela arrived and gave his speech.

Pillay was given the opportunity by then Pietermaritzburg mayor, Rob Haswell, in 1995 to share his story with Nelson Mandela when he came to the city.

Reflecting on being present at a significant moment of South African history, Pillay said it was bitter-sweet visiting the site again, under such different circumstances.