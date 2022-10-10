Victims of crime urged to provide police with enough information

Lethiwe Makhanya

With cases of armed robberies, hijackings and housebreakings on the rise, police have advised what people need to identify when reporting a case.

Pietermaritzburg police spokesperson Sergeant Sifiso Gwala said one of the main factors contributing to protracted investigations is that victims cannot give proper identification of the suspects who robbed them or the car that was used in the robbery.

While we understand that a person might be in shock during a robbery, knowing what to look out for might help.

When you are able to give the right identification, it will make it easier for the police when doing the identikit. While a person might not be able to memorise everything about a person during a robbery, remembering the most important things helps.

Gwala said while there is a long list of the things that people need to look out for, it is important to pay attention to the things that the criminal will not be able to change after the crime, like permanent scars, tattoos, voice, facial features and walk.

If it is a car, registration number, colour, model and any damage are the most important things.

Gwala said lots of investigations come to a halt because of inadequate information.

Sometimes you will even hear people saying that they gave police information of the suspect, but the police are not arresting them.

You will find that the information that was given is not much of a help and it does not link the suspect to the reported crime.

Apart from being able to identify your perpetrator, Gwala said it is imperative for residents to mark their belongings as well so that it is easier to identify them if they are recovered.

James Martin from Townhill Community Policing Forum said crimes like robberies have been infrequent for 18 months, but they have noticed a spike in the last six weeks.

He said criminals were opportunists but they were fortunate there were fewer cases of violent crime, as most of the cases are petty theft.

While we are able to catch some of the suspects, sometimes it is very difficult because some people do not even report the theft to the police and others report but they do not provide accurate identification.

It’s very important that people take note of every characteristic they see on a suspect and report it to the police.

He added that there are also people who don’t want to report petty crime, which means when the suspect is found, there is no case number.

Things to look out for when reporting a suspicious person or a robber:

Hair — colour, length, dirty, clean

Facial features — eyes, eye colour, scars, etc

Clothes description — shirt colour, type, markings; pants — colour, type, size, markings

Scars — location, type and size

Walk — limping or injured

Shoes — colour, type and make

Height — short, tall or medium

Tattoos

Race

Reporting a suspicious vehicle:

Make

Model

Shape

Colour

Damage

Window tint

Registration number

Occupants and direction of travel