Video about leaked matric papers is fake

By Witness Reporter

The Department of Basic Education has confirmed that videos and social media posts about leaked matric papers are fake.

In a video, the Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga said, “considering all the factors including an engagement with Umalusi, they have agreed there should be a national rewrite of Maths paper 2 and Physical Science paper 2”.

The department said the posts are fake, misleading and seek to cause unnecessary confusion and panic. It added examinations are proceeding well without any major incidents reported.

The Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga said she has made no announcement about any incident related to examinations and that social media posts are a pure fabrication that are malicious.

The department wishes to reassure the National Senior Certificate (NSC) candidates, their parents and guardians and members of the public that there have been no examinations paper leaks nor an announcement about any rewrite of any papers whatsoever.

“We wish to thank all those involved in the examinations and we urge our learners to continue to apply their minds with diligence to this all important examination and not to be distracted,” the department said.

They also confirmed that since the start of the examinations no serious irregularities have occurred adding that this implies that the measures put in place to secure the examinations are working well thus far.

A total of 136 of the 231 question papers have already been written and today is day 15 of the 28 day examination period.