Video of woman assaulting her grandmother is from 2021

By Londiwe Xulu

MEC for the KZN Department of Social Development has discouraged the continued circulation of a video of an elderly woman being assaulted by her granddaughter.

MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza said the 24-second video that has been making rounds of social media this week was not a recent incident. She said the incident happened in Ladysmith, uThukela District, in 2021.

The video shows a young woman suffocating an elderly woman while demanding her grant money.

ALSO READ | Pietermaritzburg UKZN student raped

She said the recirculation of this video was distasteful and distressing.

“This distressing video depicts the assault of a pensioner by her daughter in a demand for her grant money.

“We would like to clarify that this video is not a recent incident. The incident happened in Ladysmith… in 2021.

It is important to respect the privacy and dignity of individuals in sensitive situations and to verify the authenticity and context of any content before sharing it on social media or other platforms.

She also assured KZN residents that the department had taken prompt action in response to the incident in 2021.

“When the incident came to our attention, we acted swiftly and in collaboration with the South African Police Service (SAPS). A case was officially opened with SAPS and an investigation was initiated immediately.

“Regrettably, despite extensive efforts to locate the perpetrator, she remains at large.”

A warrant of arrest was issued for her and every possible avenue was explored to apprehend her. She was reportedly last seen in Johannesburg, specifically in Soweto, and a thorough search was conducted in that area, but unfortunately, no positive results were obtained.

ALSO READ | Life jail term for KZN man who raped young girl (12)

She added the department has provided psycho-social support to the grandmother who was the victim of this unfortunate incident, as well as to other affected family members.

“We dispatched our team to provide psycho-social support and ensure that the family received the necessary assistance during this difficult period.

“We want to assure the public that the department remains committed to the welfare and safety of vulnerable individuals in our community. Elder abuse is a grave concern and we continue to work tirelessly to address and prevent such incidents from occurring,” she said.

Khoza further urged members of the public to report any information regarding the whereabouts of the woman to their local SAPS station or to contact the department’s hotline for assistance.