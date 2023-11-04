Vigilante videos go viral on social media

By Witness Reporter

A growing social media trend of posting videos online of crime suspects being assaulted is causing concern to security and law experts but many South Africans fed up with the high crime rate have been applauding the action.

The trend has emerged on different social media platforms including Facebook, Tik-Tok and even WhatsApp.

In the videos, “suspects” are caught and forced to confess to crimes they are accused of committing.

There are fears that in some instances innocent civilians who happen to be at the wrong place at the wrong time have become victims of the vigilante groups behind the filmed assaults.

Some of the online videos have been trending attracting large numbers of viewers. in one instance a recent video showed three suspects linked to armed robbery being apprehended and then beaten.

Viewers applauded the action, with some even calling for the suspects to be punished further.

In many of these videos, viewers complain of the spiralling crime rate and how they feel that the criminal justice system doesn’t help them with the reality on the ground.

According to the Institute for Security Studies (ISS) between April and June 2023, the SAPS recorded 6 228 cases of murder and 36 808 cases of burglary at residential premises, totalling 43 036 incidents.

KwaZulu-Natal violence monitor, Mary De Haas, cautioned that those implicated in the videos may face serious consequences as assault is a criminal offence.

It is illegal, you cannot just force people to say something. Those responsible may face charges and victims are urged to open cases.

“In the justice system, you are innocent until proven guilty. If you apprehend a suspect you must call the police and hand over that suspect to the police,” she said adding that such so-called confessions will not stand in court.

Plessislaer community policing forum (CPF) chairperson, Sifiso Mavundla, said the organisation does not support vigilantism in any form.

He said their members are trained on how to handle a situation when they apprehend a suspect and that these lessons are reinforced during community engagements.

“Assaulting someone is a crime and can result in arrest. It is humiliating to people and their families. What happens when these people are found not guilty in court yet the videos of them as guilty are shared,” he questioned.

Various local security companies urged residents and communities to allow proper law enforcement to take its course saying members of reputable firms are trained and registered with professional bodies that regulate the sector.

Shaheen Suleiman, of Magma Security and Investigations, said there are many instances where suspects resist arrest resulting in scuffles.

“It is wrong to post videos on social media and sometimes these videos do go viral. I think the community is doing it because they are fed up with criminals,” said Suleiman.

The ISS says that while some categories of crime appear to have fallen there is a perception that levels of trust in police have also fallen.

Perhaps actual crime levels are staying the same or increasing, but fewer people are reporting incidents to the police … or crime could have reduced, but the number of incidents recorded doesn’t reflect the harm victims experience.

“Simple crime figures do not reveal whether public safety is getting better or worse in a particular area or time,” says the ISS.