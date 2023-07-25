Visible policing increased on the N3 to curb incidents

By Nosipho Gumede

Road Traffic Inspectorate officers (RTI), SAPS and SANDF members have been deployed along the N3 to provide protection to motorists.

Their visibility has since increased following the recent spate of accidents and truck arson incidents along the national roads.

ALSO READ | Update: Chaos on N3 after six trucks were torched

The Witness spoke to RTI spokesperson Zinhle Mali, who said law enforcement authorities are working together to ensure the maximum safety of motorists.

The freeway has become so unsafe these days because of incidents and accidents that take place on our national roads. Our mandate is to ensure the free flow of traffic. Any incident or accident that happens on the road hinders the free flow of traffic.

“We are saving lives by being visible and making road users feel safe,” said Mali.

She added that road safety is a shared responsibility, which is why they are working with various stakeholders.

ALSO READ | Traffic backlog after truck overturned on N3

The N3 highway is known for its high accident rate as thousands of trucks use it on a daily basis.

Many lives have been lost on the N3. Recently, six trucks were burnt on Van Reenen’s Pass on the N3, followed by further incidents in Mpumalanga and Limpopo.