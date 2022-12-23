Visitors asked not to bring firewood into Ezemvelo areas

Witness Reporter

Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife has appealed to its visitors not to bring firewood into any of its parks, following an invasion of Polyphagous Shot Hole Borers (PHSB) this festive season.

In a statement released on Friday, Ezemvelo acting CEO Sihle Mkhize said PHSB, tiny beetles the size of a sesame seed from South-East Asia, have recently started invading South Africa and are a serious threat to the indigenous trees and forests.

Visitors were asked to avoid bringing wood from known high-risk areas such as Durban, Pietermaritzburg, Richards Bay, Johannesburg or Pretoria.

“These beetles create branching, breeding and feeding galleries in trees lined with a layer of spores of the co-introduced alien species of fungus they carry. This fungus, which they feed on, is left inside the tree’s circulatory system, which effectively blocks nutrients and water from reaching parts of the tree, and this leads to branch dieback and, ultimately, the tree’s death,” read the statement.

It added the beetles are spread mainly by the movement of wood from infested trees, most often in the form of firewood. The beetles have now been spread through this mechanism to numerous locations across the country.

Ezemvelo said there are currently no chemical products registered for treatment against PSHB in South Africa, which makes this a serious threat to biodiversity and food security.

They said they have developed a strategy to minimise the further spread and impact of PHSB in protected areas in KZN. A key aspect of this strategy is to restrict the movement of potentially infested wood into protected areas.

Visitors prohibited from bringing wood

Ezemvelo said they are currently assessing the feasibility of prohibiting visitors from bringing wood into our protected areas. However, encourage all their visitors to use charcoal and stop bringing firewood. Visitors are rather encouraged to buy firewood sourced from PSHB-free areas from the resorts’ curio shops if necessary.