By AFP

The chief of mercenary group Wagner said in a surprise announcement on Saturday that his troops were turning back to avoid spilling blood.

“We are turning our columns around and going back to field camps,” Yevgeny Prigozhin announced after vowing to march on Moscow to topple the military leadership.

He said he understood the importance of the moment and did not want to “spill Russian blood.”