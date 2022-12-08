‘Waka Waka’ tops the pops for football anthems

AFP

Shakira’s 2010 World Cup song Waka Waka (It’s time for Africa) has been crowned the catchiest and most danceable football anthem, according to SeatPick.

Google keyword data records an estimated 12 000 monthly searches are done globally for “football songs”.

SeatPick, one of the largest ticket search engines, used this data to find the catchiest World Cup anthems.

Scraping data from Spotify’s application programming interface and YouTube views, SeatPick measured the catchiness of each track on the basis of its energy, danceability, its level of “speechiness” (number of words spoken) and positivity.

ALSO READ | Proteas face tough draw for Netball World Cup

Waka Waka turned out to be a triple treat, scoring the highest for catchiness (8.4/10), danceability (7.66/10) and popularity (79/100). To date, the track has been downloaded over 15 million times, and was named the seventh most popular song of 2010.

Commenting on what makes Waka Waka so memorable, Jake Cohen, a music appreciation professor from Baruch College, New York, named the repetition of the titular phrase “Waka Waka” throughout the song as one aspect attributing to its catchiness.

A study conducted by Nunes, Ordanini, and Valsesia (2014) for the Marshall School for Business supported Cohen’s comments. They analysed 55 years’ worth of Billboard Hot 100 hits and concluded that the use of repetitive lyrics in popular songs was a major factor in helping them achieve chart success in a quicker timeframe.

This year’s official World Cup single Hayya Hayya (Better Together) by Trinidad Cardona came a close second, with a score of 6.9/10, followed by Ricky Martin’s La Copa de la Vida (1998 World Cup) in third place, with a catchiness score of 6.5/10.

ALSO READ | Two world cup tournaments among SA’s busy 2023 schedule

Meanwhile, at the bottom of the list, despite being considered a staple of British football culture, and with an impressive 42 million YouTube views, the Euro 96 anthem Three Lions, by Baddiel, Skinner & The Lightning Seeds made SeatPick’s least catchiest list with a score of 3.4/10.