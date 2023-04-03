Warm Durban welcome as Queen Mary 2 docks in city

By Witness Reporter

The N Shed, located at Durban’s old harbour, was abuzz when one of the longest passenger ships in the world docked in the City on Monday.

The 950 crew members and 2 000 passengers of Queen Mary 2 were given a warm Durban welcome by Zulu dancers and singers as they disembarked.

EThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda, together with industry role players, were waiting to welcome the crew and passengers.

During the engagement, Mayor Kaunda highlighted Durban as a premier destination to passengers. He also handed over a gift to the ship’s Captain Andrew Hall.

Hall thanked Kaunda for the gift, expressing how grateful they are to receive such a heart-warming welcome to the city.

“It is always a pleasure visiting Durban and I look forward to exploring the city before proceeding to our next stop.”

Mayor Kaunda said the docking of Queen Mary 2 couldn’t have come at a better time.

The Easter holidays are almost here, and we are busy with our winter season destination promotion campaign. City tours for passengers have been organised to showcase the many tourism offerings of the City. We want the ship’s passengers to return to our beautiful city.

Passengers are exploring the City on the Rickshaw bus, visiting the Valley of 1000 Hills, and taking in a cultural tour of the Victoria Indian Market.

Some are going on a historical tour visiting attractions including the Durban City Hall, the Playhouse Theatre, KwaMuhle Museum, and other historic sites.

Tourism KwaZulu-Natal is taking some passengers to St Lucia which was declared a World Heritage Site by Unesco and Hluhluwe.

Mayor Kaunda said the municipality is currently developing tourism packages to ensure that the city remains a preferred tourism destination.

The arrival of Queen Mary 2 comes as we are busy with the expansion of the Port of Durban. This development is expected to be a major drawcard for cruise liners and will include five-star hotels, a retail mall, apartments, and an African cultural centre.

He said the arrival of Queen Marry 2 demonstrates that the tourism industry in Durban is bouncing after a series of challenges.