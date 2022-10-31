Warning: Criminals are also stocking up for festive season

Sakhiseni Nxumalo

Residents and businesses around Pietermaritzburg have been urged to be extra careful as criminals are on a drive to “stock up” for the festive season.

This comes after several cases of robbery, theft, and hijacking have been reported recently in Pietermaritzburg.

Last weekend, a business robbery allegedly took place at a liquor store on College Road where six armed men are reported to have robbed the store.

According to Walungisa Protection Service (WPS) owner Imraan Osman, it is alleged that the six men entered the shop and took alcohol worth over R20 000.

Osman said after taking the alcohol, the men fled the scene using a Quantum taxi with no license plates. He said there has been an increase in robbery incidents.

Last week, said Osman, a man was at his house when he was attacked and robbed in Gallway Road, Scottsville, just after 11 am.

The criminals entered the yard and stole the man’s generator and other items. He said they came back again the same night just after 7 pm, went inside his house, and attacked him.

“He was hospitalised … Several incidents are taking place now and they are getting worse,” Osman said.

He urged residents to always keep their gates and burglar guards locked, even when they are inside the house.

“I know not everyone likes to do that but we have to do it. Whether or not we like it, you don’t know when you will fall victim to crime. If we are at home now, we are vulnerable to a point where we have to be careful about who is going to open the door.”

Recently, a student was shot in Woodhouse Road, Scottsville, during a robbery incident It is alleged that the student was attempting to fight off the robber and the suspect opened fire at the student.

Osman confirmed the incident and said the main problem was that criminals are now very demanding and when a person does not give them whatever they want, they do not hesitate to shoot or stab.

Meanwhile, Magma Security and Investigation recovered a vehicle that was taken during a house robbery in the Nhlazatshe area last week.

Magma owner Shaheen Suleiman said the incident took place at about 10.40 pm on Tuesday.

Suleiman said a vehicle was tracked to the Smero area where it was recovered by Magma Security and Investigations and Tracker Connect members.

He said the car was then handed over to members from Plessislaer SAPS. Magma also recovered another vehicle that was stolen from Cascades.

Suleiman said the car was tracked to the Thornville area.

Pietermaritzburg police spokesperson Sergeant Sifiso Gwala said the district commissioner has instructed that all stations under uMgungundlovu District conduct ongoing operations.

“As we approach the festive season, plans will be in place to work with all law enforcement and stakeholders to curb the crime in uMgungundlovu District.

“Police are doing everything in their power to arrest and minimise [the number of] suspects, especially for robberies in the Pietermaritzburg area,” he said.