Warnings of spam caller sexually harassing women

By Nosipho Gumede

Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) has warned of a ‘psycho’ who repeatedly video calls women and masturbates.

According to a statement released by RUSA, they received calls for assistance from four women residing in Phoenix, Verulam and Newlands in KwaZulu-Natal.

ALSO READ | Police say unfounded news on AKA murder may hurt investigation

“All four woman are being stalked via video call by a nude male using 15 different numbers on separate networks.

According to the women, the man repeatedly calls them on WhatsApp video call and masturbates. His face is usually out of view and the camera is focused on his penis. When blocked, he switches numbers and calls back repeatedly at odd hours.

Rusa added that on a chat with one of the victims, the man introduced himself as Neal, who resides in Phoenix.

Rusa said upon checking these numbers, they found that they were saved as Young Stud, Gigolo GP and Indian Stud.