Waste pickers demand return at the landfill site in Pietermaritzburg 

Londiwe Xulu

Waste pickers in Msunduzi Municipality who were removed from the New England Landfill Site want to return and continue recycling.

A small group representing at least 500 waste pickers marched to the City Hall on Thursday to hand over their memorandum of demand to the mayor, Mzimkhulu Thebolla.

Waste pickers

Speaking on behalf of the waste pickers, Nonhlanhla Mhlophe said they were told to leave the landfill site for an operation that was aimed at removing those involved in criminal activities at the landfill site.