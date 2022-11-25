WATCH | 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence kicks off

Londiwe Xulu

A large group of women, men and teenagers marched to the KwaZulu-Natal Legislature in Pietermaritzburg on Friday to hand over a memorandum of demands.

The march was part of the launch of the 16 days of activism starting from Friday until December 10.

Executive director of Lifeline, Sinikiwe Biyela, said there were a lot of issues around prosecutions of perpetrators of violence against women and children.

“The delay in DNA results and suspects being released on bail is a huge problem and we feel this is due to the law. We demand the KZN legislature to act on this,” said Biyela.

The memorandum was handed to the speaker of the KZN legislature, Ntobeko Boyce, outside the legislature building on Langalibalele Street.

The 16 days of activism focuses on raising awareness of the devastating impact that gender-based violence and femicide have on women and children, and the social fabric of society.

On Wednesday, the Minister of Police, Bheki Cele, released the latest crime stats and many were shocked at the amount of crime against women and children in KZN.

Cele said the rate at which women are abused, violated and some killed in South Africa remained worrying and unacceptable.