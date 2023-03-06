WATCH | 36 vehicle pile-up, multiple injured in Durban collision with runaway truck

Nompilo Kunene

Multiple people were critically injured and at least 36 vehicles were destroyed by an out-of-control truck and trailer on the M41 in the vicinity of Umhlanga Rocks, Durban, on Monday morning.

Prem Balram, spokesperson for Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) said they received multiple calls for assistance from around 8.30 am.

“On arrival, Rusa members discovered several emergency services in attendance. a specialist medical helicopter was in the process of airlifting one of the critically injured individuals. The remaining injured were expedited to hospital by various ambulance services,” he said.

Baram said according to witnesses, an out-of-control truck and trailer ploughed through morning traffic wrecking approximately 36 vehicles. The truck overturned approximately one kilometre away from the scene.

Balram urged motorists to use alternate routes as traffic delays are expected.