WATCH | Alleged wife killer’s bail application adjourned

By Akheel Sewsunker

The man who allegedly killed his estranged wife on the eve of Mother’s Day, was on Tuesday remanded in custody for a formal bail application.

The news was met by applause outside the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court.

Ian Rawlins is alleged to have shot and killed his wife Delana Carmen Cader Rawlins in Ashburton on May 13. Her murder shocked the city.

Ian Rawlins is alleged to have shot and killed his wife Delana Carmen Cader Rawlins in Ashburton on the eve of Mother's Day. The news of him being remanded in custody was met by applause outside the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate's Court.

Delana was a well-known gospel singer and mother of three. She was allegedly shot 10 times following an argument with Rawlins on the Saturday night.

At the time, she was at a family function. Delana left with a family member and her estranged husband followed them.

He allegedly stopped them on the road on Wally Hayward Drive and opened fire at her. He then fled the scene.

Family and friends of Delana gathered at the Magistrate’s Court yesterday to see the outcome of Rawlins’ bail application and emotions were running high when Rawlins was brought before the magistrate.

Rawlins did not look at the family, but looked straight ahead at the magistrate. Once the bail application was adjourned, and the case was remanded to June 1, the court gallery was cleared immediately.

Outside the court a large crowd gathered, calling for justice to be served and for Rawlins to be denied bail.

A community leader who attended the court proceedings said that what was done was disgraceful.

“We are standing with our women. No bail must be given to the suspect in the murder case,” he said. Rawlings will appear again in court on June 1, for a bail application.