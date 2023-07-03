WATCH | Ambulance hijacker leads police, traffic cops on wild N3 chase

By Akheel Sewsunker

After hijacking a Midlands EMS ambulance, a hijacker’s attempt to flee from cops on the N3 ended abruptly when he collided with multiple vehicles on Monday.

Zinhle Mali, spokesperson for the Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI), said the ambulance was stolen from Pietermaritzburg.

“The [hijacker] has been apprehended on the N3 northbound just past Ultra City in the Estcourt area. It is alleged the driver was carrying an unlicensed revolver,” she said.

ALSO READ | Driver assaulted with brass knuckles during an attempted hijacking in KZN

The driver’s chase came to a halt when he collided with multiple vehicles.

“He collided with a number of vehicles, including a traffic police vehicle that was trying to stop him, a truck as well and another vehicle that rolled four times. Fortunately, no one died in collision,” she said.

RTI members are in the process of arresting the driver.