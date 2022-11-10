WATCH | At least 18 homes flooded in Pietermaritzburg after Wednesday’s heavy rains

Lethiwe Makhanya

“Everything happened so fast”.

This is how Peace Valley residents in Pietermaritzburg have described the flooding of their houses.

At least 19 families were affected by the heavy rains that flooded people’s houses in the area.

Speaking to The Witness, the residents said the flooding of their homes happened very fast.

Peace Valley in Pietermaritzburg, KZN, after flood rains on Wednesday afternoon

Jabu Khanyile said the rain started and then stopped. She said shortly after that they heard the brick fence falling and they noticed water coming inside their house.

“We thought it was something small but before we knew it the whole house was flooded.

“Everything is wet and we had to go and spend the night at relatives’ homes and only came back this morning to start cleaning,” she said.

Xoliswa Jobe said before their house started flooding, she heard a big bang coming from the river.

“We had to move out of the house and watch everything that was happening. When we eventually went inside to check, the water was up to our knees.

“We had to spend a night at a local church. This is so painful because whenever there are big rains we are affected.”

Ward Councillor Dumisani Phungula said they had to take the affected families to a local church because they had nowhere else to sleep.

When The Witness visited the area on Thursday morning, many residents were still trying to mop their houses.

Disaster management teams visit affected areas

The Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) said the heavy rains on Wednesday afternoon caused the Msunduzi River to burst its banks and flood surrounding communities.

MEC Sihle Zikalala, along with the disaster management teams, is set to visit the affected areas on Thursday.

This is a developing story.