WATCH | Bheki Cele visits family of slain cop in KwaMashu, Durban

By Nompilo Kunene

Police Minister Bheki Cele visited the family of gunned down police officer Warrant Officer Sthembiso Mazibuko, at C Section in KwaMashu on Tuesday evening.

Warrant Officer Mazibuko, a member of the National Intervention UNIT (NIU), was shot dead in a shootout with suspects at a house in Ntuzuma C Section on Tuesday afternoon.

KZN police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, said police had operationalised intelligence when they pounced on the suspects.

He said the suspects fired shots at the police and police returned fire, sparking a shootout.

“After the shootout, four people who were in the house, two men and two women were fatally wounded. Another police officer also sustained gunshot wounds and was rushed to hospital for immediate medical attention,” said Netshiunda.

He said of the suspected criminals who were shot dead, one of them was on the police’s list of most wanted suspects in connection with at least 12 murders which he allegedly committed from the month of September 2023 to date in the Durban North areas.

Netshiunda said some of his victims were members of the Community Policing Forum (CPF).

Another police shootout

Minister Cele and the management of police in the province also visited a crime scene in Mzinyathi area where four suspected business robbers were shot and wounded in a shootout with police.

Netshiunda said the suspects had just robbed a store at Bhamshela in Nsuze and were spotted at Maphephetheni.

“Upon realising that they were surrounded, the suspects shot at police officers and with the men of law retaliating, a shootout ensued, which ended with the four suspects injured.

“No police officer sustained any injury at that particular scene. A firearm and suspected stolen cellphones and other gadgets were found in possession of the suspects. Two vehicles were also seized,” said Netshiunda.

The crime scene in Mzinyathi area where four suspected business robbers were shot and wounded in a shootout with police. Photo: SAPS

Cele also visited the injured police officer at the hospital and is expected to visit his family on Wednesday.

Netshiunda said the four injured suspects are in hospital under police guard and will be brought before the court of law when they are ready to stand trial.

“Investigations are underway and the likelihood is that the suspects will be linked with a series of business robberies which have been happening in the areas of Durban North and other parts of the eThekwini District,” said Netshiunda.