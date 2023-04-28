WATCH | Bodies of two Durban boys who drowned retrieved

By Khethukuthula Xulu

The bodies of two young friends who drowned during a fishing trip in Umdloti River near Mount Moreland, north of Durban, on Thursday have been recovered.

Andile Ngema (11) and Sibongokuhle Msami (12) were allegedly swimming when they experienced difficulty and disappeared underwater.

The Umdloti River near Mount Moreland, north of Durban, where the boys drowned. Photo: Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa)

According to reports by Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa), a group of children from Waterloo walked to the river to fish.

“Two friends decided to enter the water to cool off from high temperatures. They experienced difficulty while swimming and their friends witnessed the incident and attempted to rescue them but were unsuccessful,” said Rusa’s spokesperson Prem Balram.

ALSO READ | KZN dubbed the drowning capital of South Africa

Balram said search and rescue personnel from the SAPS, Metro Police, and a private ambulance service entered the water in an attempt to retrieve the bodies on Thursday.

The search continued on Friday and their bodies were found and retrieved.

“This morning, Members of Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA), IPSS Medical & Rescue Services, the SAPS Umhlali K9 Search & Rescue Unit and Metro Police Divers met on the river bank. The RUSA R44 helicopter was called in to conduct a low-level flight to disperse Water Hyacinth that covered the search area and posed a risked to rescuers.

“Police with a specialised dog entered the water on an inflatable boat while divers with oxygen tanks searched areas indicated by the K9. The bodies of both children were recovered metres away from each other,” said Balram.