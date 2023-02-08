WATCH | Burning car crashes into petrol station in Pietermaritzburg

Witness Reporter

At about 7.55 am on Wednesday, a vehicle caught on fire at the intersection of Alexandra Road and Alan Paton Avenue and rolled into the Sasol Garage.

As the rush hour traffic tried to get away vehicles were driving on the verges, reversing and hooting.

Pedestrians were gathering, recording the drama.

The flames were several metres high and could be seen from about half a kilometre away.

Petrol attendants were desperately trying to beat the flames with their fire extinguishes while the fire truck was on its way, said a witness.

Emergency workers at the scene said no one was injured, but the petrol station manager was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation.

The fire has been extinguished.

*This is a developing story.

Photo Gallery of the aftermath: