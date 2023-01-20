WATCH | ‘Danasoli’ and her teacher make guest appearance at KZN’s NSC event

Nosipho Gumede

The release of the highly anticipated 2022 National Senior Certificate results took place on Friday at the Bethsadia Ministries International Full Gospel Church.

Among the dignitaries who attended was KZN Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube, MEC for Education Mbali Frazer, eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda, MEC for EDTEA Siboniso Duma, as well as Prince Simphiwe Zulu, who delivered a message from his majesty King Misuzulu kaZwelithini.

‘Danasoli’ makes a guest appearance

The event was also graced by the famous Nhlalonhle Mazubane who is better known as ‘Danasoli’ from Mveloyamaswazi Primary School in Ulundi.

Mazubane rose to fame late last year when a video of her telling her teacher Nonhlanhla Dube, that she cannot draw a dinosaur, went viral.

Matric class of 2022 applauded

Welcoming the guests, eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said he was extremely proud of the matric class of 2022 from KZN, saying that they put KZN on the map.

In her speech, Frazer made reference to the many lives lost in the Pongola truck crash that happened last year and to other pupils and teachers who lost their lives while on duty.

Frazer also mentioned the tragic death of Msunduzi Secondary School principal Bongani Sibiya who was gunned down at school last year, in front of students.

She highlighted some of the challenges schools have had to deal with during the year, such as the floods damaging schools and violent attacks.

According to Frazer, the class of 2022 achieved an 83% pass rate.

“This means that out of 164 308 of our learners who wrote the 2022 NSC Exams, 136 388 of them passed. Our province continues to contribute the highest number of candidates who sit for and pass the National Senior Certificate examinations in the country.

“The number of our schools that obtained 100% pass rate also increased significantly from 145 in 2021 to 212 in 2022. We were also able to reduce the number of schools that performed below 75% from 713 in 2021 to 435 in 2022,” said Frazer.

She added that no school in the province obtained a 0% pass rate.

“KwaZulu-Natal is not only the most improved province in the country, but we are also home to the most improved district nationally, which is Umkhanyakude.

“Eleven of our 12 districts heeded the directive to perform at 80% and above,” said Frazer.

The overall pass percentage per district is as follows:

-Ugu retained its top spot for the third consecutive year with a 87.2% pass rate in 2022

-Umkhanyakude recorded an 11% increase, from 75.3% in 2021 to 86.3% last year

-Amajuba got 85.5%

-Umgungundlovu also recorded an increase, from 76.5% in 2021 to 84.1% in 2022

-Ilembe got 83.9%

-Zululand got 83.7%

-Umlazi District obtained 82.8%

-Harry Gwala District followed closely with 82.5%

-King Cetshwayo got 81.7%

-Pinetown got 80.5%

-UThukela District obtained 80% and Umzinyathi District got 79.8%