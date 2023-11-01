WATCH | EFF councillors get into a brawl with security at council meeting

By Khethukuthula Xulu

The eThekwini Municipality council meeting collapsed on Tuesday after councillors from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) heckled the speaker calling for the city manager, Musa Mbhele, to leave the meeting.

The disruption started after Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda delivered a report explaining why R1, 2 billion worth of funds meant for repairing the city’s failing infrastructure was returned to the National Treasury.

Speaker Thabani Nyawose ruled that the city manager will not leave the meeting as no other party shared the EFF’s request.

Nyawose requested for council whip Patience Sishange to address the EFF and ask for them to calm down.

ALSO READ | EFF march in protest against the state of Plessislaer Police Station

After Sishange spoke to the EFF caucus, the speaker reported that the EFF had been spoken to and hoped the EFF would behave.

However, matters escalated when the EFF was requested by the speaker to leave the meeting if they didn’t behave. “If you do not want to leave please behave.”

Nyawose then called security to remove the EFF from the meeting.

The EFF was heard saying “babize, nilande nama sosha” which means “call them, and also bring soldiers”.

The EFF refused to leave peacefully and a fight between its councillors and the security personnel started.

“Please leave in peace and stop fighting the security,” shouted Nyawose during the chaos.

ALSO READ | EFF student wing booted out of power at UKZN

Nyawose said the behaviour of the EFF will be investigated, guided by the council rules and code of conduct.

“Our code of conduct is clear on how to handle such matters and the issue of the Metro police coming to the chambers armed will also be looked at,” he said.