Updated: Five suspects killed following another gun battle in Inanda, KZN

By Nompilo Kunene

Five suspected criminals who were believed to have been terrorising the community at Inanda were killed in a shootout on Monday night.

KZN police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said a team comprised of various police disciplines, private security, National Intervention Unit (NIU) and the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks) conducted an operation at 11 pm after intelligence led them to a house near the Dube Village Mall in Inanda.

“As the police officers approached the house, they were met with gunfire.

“A member of the NIU was shot in the leg and was transported to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

“Following a heated gun battle four suspects were fatally wounded. Police found four pistols in their possession. A manhunt continues for more suspects. The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) have been summoned for further investigations,” said Naicker.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi commended the police officers for remaining composed during the gun battle which lasted for about half an hour.

“We will continue to hunt down these ruthless criminals who are terrorising innocent civilians in Inanda. It is quite obvious that they are hell-bent on taking down police officers and will not submit themselves to face the might of the law,” he said.

There have been several shootouts between the police and suspected robbers in and around Durban this month.

At least one officer has been killed, with several suspects shot dead.

Police said the fifth suspect was found dead at a house close to the original crime scene.

“It is believed that he fled the scene during the shootout and sought refuge in a nearby house. The suspect passed away due to his injuries while hiding from police.

“The owners of the home came forward later in the morning when it was discovered that the man had passed away. Police will also look into why the owners of the house allowed the man to hide in their home,” said Naicker.