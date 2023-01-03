WATCH | Hectic rescue as monitor lizard makes a run for it

Nompilo Kunene

The first rescue of 2023 for Durban snake rescuer Nick Evans was not a snake, but a lizard, which made him sweat a bit.

Evans said the metre-long specimen wandered into a garden of a Westville North home recently.

“The homeowners acted quickly, locking their dog up immediately. Monitor lizards are frequently killed by dogs. They then called me, and also kept an eye on it, which helps. A perfect example of how to react in such a situation,” he said.

In an attempt to avoid being captured, the lizard climbed onto a grass thatched roof of a small house in the garden, and as Evans tried to reach out for it, it made a dash for the pool close by.

ALSO READ | WATCH | Black mamba caught hiding inside gas braai in Durban

As you can see, Water/Nile monitors, are fast and incredible swimmers. I thought I’d be wasting my time trying to catch it in the water by swimming after it. READ MORE Residents attack Msunduzi employees

After a few attempts to drag it out of the pool using a long pool brush, Evans was able to reach into the pool and grab the lizard.

He thanked the gardener and homeowner for their help.

Evans said he collected data off of it before releasing it, to contribute to a research project he is assisting with.

ALSO READ | A Mamba for Christmas

Monitor lizards a protected species

Evans went on to remind residents that it is illegal to kill, keep or sell monitor lizards as they are a protected species.

Sadly, we lose many to people, on roads and dogs every year. So saving everyone left, is important.

“Also, it is not a threat to your family. They don’t attack. They’re capable of defending themselves though, but not in any bone-breaking or lethal way,” said Evans.