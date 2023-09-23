WATCH | Heritage Day celebrates SA’s melting pot of cultures

By Lethiwe Makhanya

Heritage Day is not just a holiday but a day to reflect and embrace different cultures as South Africans.

This is according to cultural experts ahead of Heritage Day on Sunday.

Heritage Day takes place on September 24 every year.

It recognises and celebrates the cultural wealth of our nation.

South Africans celebrate the day by remembering the cultural heritage of the many cultures that make up the population of South Africa.

Various events are staged throughout the country to commemorate this day.

People wear their traditional attire and prepare traditional foods to celebrate the day.

While other people just enjoy a holiday, Zulu cultural expert Sihawu Ngubane said it is important for everyone to know what the day means.

He said this is the day where people must reflect and embrace their different cultures.

This is the day to remember our identity, history, language and remember our heroes. As a person it is important to know your identity and history and embrace it. It is the truth that we are living in modern times but that does not mean that one must forget his or her identity and culture.

“It is concerning that some of the youth are slowly forgetting about where they are coming from. Some even prefer speaking other languages instead of their language.

“Parents need to instill culture in their children especially language so that when they pass away, the culture will still remain,” he said.

Mohamed Saeed, a Muslim religious leader, said this day is about reflecting, remembering and paying tribute to the legacy, sacrifices, struggles and contributions made by all in bringing about a period of human rights, social justice and democracy in the country.

Together with enjoying all the freedoms that our pioneers fought for, communities must maintain their religious, cultural and traditional values. Our predecessors faced many challenges during colonialism, apartheid and the repressive years but they still maintained and practised their religious and cultural value systems.

However, as times are changing, it seems, especially with the younger generation of Muslims, their religious identities are beginning to change and are shaped differently from their parents, he said.

“It is important to encourage young people to gain as much knowledge and information on the fundamental practices and history of Islam, the life of Prophet Muhammed (PBUH), his beloved companions and other central beliefs of Islam and maintain them.”

President of the Sri Siva Soobramoniar and Marrimen Temple Preggy Padayachee said Heritage Day is important and they will always embrace it.

He said even the younger generations know their culture and are embracing it.