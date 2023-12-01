WATCH | Kidnappers of Northdale woman arrested

By Zama Myeza

Two armed men, who kidnapped and dragged a young Northdale woman out of her home last week, were arrested following an intensive investigation by police and a local security company.

The woman’s abusive former boyfriend allegedly hired the two men to break into her Northdale home and kidnap her.

CCTV security camera footage show two men walking to the woman’s home. After gaining entry through the gate, the men walk to the rear of the house.

The woman puts up a battle to resist the abduction, clinging onto the driveway wall and then sitting down in a bid to further thwart the men’s efforts.

Eventually, the men violently force the woman to her feet, restrain her hands and then push her out of the yard, forcing her to walk between the two of them.

Shockingly, the woman is abducted in full view of two men, neither of whom intervene or are seen trying to call for help. The men stand and watch as the woman is led away and eventually bustled into a white car.

According to Mountain Rise police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Panchael Singh, the abductors took the woman to a homestead in Tugela Ferry.

Determined to save herself, the woman managed to escape her captors and fled to a nearby police station, where she reported the matter.

A local security company RZS Security, together with police, rushed to Tugela Ferry to fetch the woman and pursue investigations to identify and track down the perpetrators.

The woman was reunited with her distraught family and a kidnapping charge was opened at Mountain Rise police station.

Warrant Officer Singh said further investigations led police to learn that the woman’s former boyfriend was behind the kidnapping and that he had hired two men to abduct her.

On Thursday, RZS Security, together with Mountain Rise police station detectives, were able to apprehend one of the suspects for the kidnapping, who was also in possession of an unlicensed 9 mm firearm, in Tugela Ferry. The team then proceeded to Signal Hill in Pietermaritzburg where a second suspect was apprehended.

“The car that was used by the suspects was located in the Upper Elandskop area,” added Singh.

The suspects are currently detained at the Mountain Rise police station.

Social workers have been providing the woman with counselling to support her and help her deal with the traumatic incident.