WATCH | King coronation: Coronation programme underway

Clive Ndou

The programme for the coronation of Zulu King, Misuzulu kaZwelithini, kicked off at Durban Moses Mabhida Stadium shortly before noon.

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, who was accompanied by his wife, Queen Ntokozo Mayisela, President Cyril Ramaphosa, KwaZulu-Natal Premier, Nomusa Dube-Ncube and Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, arrived at the stadium shortly before 12 pm on Saturday.

King Misuzulu KaZwelithini, who concluded the first part of his coronation in August when he performed the entering the kraal ritual in Nongoma, will on Saturday afternoon receive a certificate of recognition from Ramaphosa.

Dignitaries attending the Zulu King’s coronation include eSwatini Monarch, King Mswati lll – who is the Zulu King’s brother.

By midday on Saturday, thousands of people, including Zulu regiments and izintombi (Zulu medians) had already arrived at the 80 000-capacity stadium.