WATCH | King coronation: Large crowds descend on Durban

Clive Ndou

Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium was on Saturday morning a hive of activity ahead of Zulu King, Misuzulu kaZwelithini’s coronation.

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, who concluded the first part of his coronation in August when he performed the entering the kraal ritual in Nongoma, will on Saturday afternoon receive a certificate of recognition from President Cyril Ramaphosa.

#LiphulimeiLangaKwaZulu | Amabutho arriving at Moses Mabhida Stadium ahead of the ceremonial handover of the certificate of recognition to #KingMisuzuluKaZwelithini #UyamemezaOkaNdaba pic.twitter.com/rGQTef4H4g— KZN Provincial Gov (@kzngov) October 29, 2022

By around 10 am, large crowds of people, including Zulu regiments and izintombi (Zulu medians) had started arriving at the stadium.

Dignitaries scheduled to attend Saturday’s event include former Botswana president, Ian Khama, eSwatini Monarch, King Mswati lll and a host of South African cabinet ministers.

There was excitement among members of the public, most of who were clad in Zulu traditional attire, as they arrived at the stadium to witness King Misuzulu kaZwelithini’s coronation.

Amabutho amaZulu. Video: Chris Ndaliso

The lower level part of the Moses Mabhida stadium was almost full by 10 am.

Masakhane Ngwenya, Mkhawuleni Khumalo and Linda Ndlovu from Ophongolo and Dumbe respectively were part of the large crowd at the stadium.

Masakhane Ngwenya, Mkhawuleni Khumalo and Linda Ndlovu. Photo: Chris Ndaliso

“Even death in our households would not have stopped us from being part of this historic moment”.

“After 50 years we are now seeing the coronation of our King despite the contestations in court. We have one King, which is Misuzulu kaZwelithini. Bayede! We want to call on those who are against the King to come back home.

“We can’t have two Kings.

“This matter should not have even gone to court. Those in opposition should have simply approached the royalties for talks in order to resolve their issues,” said Ndlovu in reference to Misuzulu’s half-brother Simakade challenging his legitimacy to the throne.

Additional reporting by Chris Ndaliso