WATCH | Lighting up for Christmas in Merrivale, KZN

It’s beginning to look like Christmas in Holiday Road in Merrivale, Howick, thanks to the Christmas lights display on one of the houses.

Gail and Peter Etherington have been brightening up their home and garden with Christmas lights since 2005.

From December 2 this year, between 7 pm and 10 pm, Gail said their house is lit up with different colourful lights for a Christmas feeling.

She said they’ve always had Christmas lights, but the display has become more spectacular as they buy more each year. This year, Gail said they have four sets of new lights on the roof.

This started when our kids were small. It started after some of the kids' friends put lights on their house and [they] wanted us to do the same. It's become something of a tradition now and the community also loves it.

Gail’s daughter, Claire, was just five and her brother, Ian, was 10, when their father, Peter, helped put up the first decorations. The family has built up their collection of lights over the years. Gail said load shedding was affecting their schedule, but they had managed to secure a generator.

Before that, she said they tried to work around the load shedding schedules and always managed to have the lights on for three hours.

The Etheringtons’ Christmas lights display will run until the end of December, for three hours every day.

This was good news for Holiday Road residents, who were worried they’d miss the lights this year with the country experiencing stage 6 load shedding.

One of the residents said they’ve been driving along Holiday Road each year since the Etheringtons started lighting up their home for Christmas.

“It’s been a beacon of hope and my kids love it. Before December started, they were already asking if there will be Christmas lights again this year.”