WATCH | Mchunu hails Darvill wastewater treatment plant

Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu on Friday hailed the state of Pietermaritzburg’s Darvill Wastewater Treatment Works (WWTWs) as “exemplary”.

Addressing the media at Darville WWTW located in Sobantu, Mchunu described the facility as a model for other wastewater facilities across the country.

If you go to wastewater facilities in other parts of the country, no one has to tell you that it’s a waste facility, you will know, because of the smell and the waste.

“However, with this one, it’s quite different – there is no smell or anything.

“This is how we want all wastewater plants across the entire country to be like,” he said.

Mchunu is part of the national government delegation which on Friday morning was at the facility to inspect upgrades worth about R1 billion currently underway at the plant.

The Water and Sanitation Minister, will later on Friday be joined by President Cyril Ramaphosa in the inspection of the plant.

The plant, which serves about 400 000 households in the Msunduzi Municipality, has the potential to turn wastewater into drinkable water.

According to the Water and Sanitation Department, the upgrades at the facility have created several job opportunities for Msunduzi residents.

Approximately 338 jobs were created, with about R11 million spent on wages and salaries.

“The upgrade is an innovative and ground-breaking project that has encompassed a pilot wastewater recycling plant,” the department said.

After inspecting the Darville wastewater facility in Sobantu, Mchunu and Ramaphosa will proceed to Mpophomeni in the uMngeni Municipality and Taylors Halt to inspect other water projects in the Mgungundlovu District Municipality.