WATCH | Mike Mabuyakhulu’s corruption trial continues

By Khethukuthula Xulu

The corruption trial of Mike Mabuyakhulu and his co-accused was rolled over until Wednesday by the Durban High Court due to one of the accused being in hospital.

Mabuyakhulu who is the former MEC for Economic Development and Tourism along with 16 others are charged with corruption, theft and money laundering to the value of R28 million.

The money was meant to host the North Sea Jazz Festival in 2012. While the festival did not materialise, the money was allegedly paid to the service providers.

Mabuyakhulu was the MEC for Economic Development and Tourism in KwaZulu-Natal at the time.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson, Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said early last year, the Pietermaritzburg High Court dismissed a Section 342A application by Mabuyakhulu and his co-accused in relation to the criminal matter.

“The application alleged unreasonable delays, however, the court found in favour of the state, saying that the delays were warranted.”

The State alleged that the key role-players are Mabuyakhulu, Desmond Golding, head of the Department of Economic Development and Tourism; Ceaser Mkhize, owner and member of Soft Skills Communication 100 CC, Shaka Holdings and Maqhoboza Traders CC; Nothando Zungu, a member of Soft Skills Communication and Ishashalazi Production CC; and Mabheleni Ntuli, the sole member of Supersize Investment 20 CC.