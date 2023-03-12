News

News

Amanda Sithole
Journalist
1 minute read
12 Mar 2023
11:12

WATCH | MKMVA await President’s arrival in song

Amanda Sithole

MKMVA members await President Cyril Ramaphosa's visit to Pietermaritzburg.

MKMVA members waiting for Cyril Ramaphosa
MKMVA members waiting for President Cyril Ramaphosa. Photo: Amanda Sithole.

Members of Mkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) on Sunday sang liberation struggle song outside the Manaye Hall in Mbali, Pietermaritzburg ahead of the arrival of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

ALSO READ | Ramaphosa’s appointment of two additional ministers slammed

Ramaphosa will be at the Manaye Hall as part of his visit to the city on Sunday.

The President, who will lay a wreath at the gravesite of late SA Communist Party (SACP) leader, Moses Mabhida, will also participate in the ANC door to door programme in the area.

MKMVA members awaiting President Cyril Ramaphosa in song. – Amanda Sithole.

The visit to Pietermaritzburg comes a day after Ramaphosa,  who on Saturday was on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast, officially launched the ANC’s 2024 general elections campaign.

Read more on these topics