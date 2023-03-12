WATCH | MKMVA await President’s arrival in song

Amanda Sithole

Members of Mkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) on Sunday sang liberation struggle song outside the Manaye Hall in Mbali, Pietermaritzburg ahead of the arrival of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa will be at the Manaye Hall as part of his visit to the city on Sunday.

The President, who will lay a wreath at the gravesite of late SA Communist Party (SACP) leader, Moses Mabhida, will also participate in the ANC door to door programme in the area.

MKMVA members awaiting President Cyril Ramaphosa in song. – Amanda Sithole.

The visit to Pietermaritzburg comes a day after Ramaphosa, who on Saturday was on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast, officially launched the ANC’s 2024 general elections campaign.