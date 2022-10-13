WATCH | Mkondeni furniture factory goes up in flames

Londiwe Xulu

Furniture manufactured in a factory in Mkondeni was left in ashes after an intense fire on Wednesday afternoon.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and there were no injuries.

According to a divisional officer from the Msunduzi Fire Department, Anwar Kajee the fire started around 5 pm.

He said the fire department arrived with three fire trucks and they managed to put out the fire in about 20 minutes.

It was an intense fire. Everything inside was burnt. Even the roof of the building melted.

Part of the roof was falling and what used to be furniture, beds and couches were in ashes inside the building.

A neighbour of the factory, who asked not to be named, said the factory was empty when the fire started.