WATCH | N3 in Pietermaritzburg closed following truck accident

By Nompilo Kunene

The N3 on both bounds in Ashburton, Pietermaritzburg, is closed following an accident involving two trucks with one carrying paraffin.

There were also reports of the N3 at Cato Ridge being very congested due to an earlier incident where two trucks were on fire.

On Thursday morning, the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport urged motorists to delay their travel arrangements following the closure of the N3.

“The closure is as a result of an accident involving two trucks with one carrying paraffin. There is currently a huge congestion in all routes between Pietermaritzburg and Durban.

“The congestion has now spilt over to alternative routes such as R103 and R603,” said the department.

Currently, a team is working on a mop-up operation which is estimated to take hours.

Motorists are urged to use alternative routes such as R103 and R603; however, they are cautioned of heavy congestion on those roads due to road works.